Making merry on social media: Organisations and brands use creative ways to say Merry Christmas

SINGAPORE - Tis' the season to be creative - on social media, that is.

Organisations and brands here and abroad have taken to their Facebook pages, Twitter and Instagram accounts to spread their merry messages.

From heartfelt videos bound to warm hearts everywhere, to lighthearted messages out to tickle your funny bone, to beautifully crafted animations and GIFs, these are the ones that have grabbed our attention this year:

Crowne Plaza Hotel Changi Airport

Staff at Changi Airport's Crowne Plaza Hotel lip-synced and jived to Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree dressed in festive accessories.

The video features staff ranging from receptionists to chefs spreading the Christmas cheer with their bright smiles and adorable dance moves. Amateur but heartfelt, this is budget but sweet.

Singapore Police Force

The police's heartwarming video uploaded onto Facebook on Christmas eve takes you to the heart of Orchard Road, where revellers of all ages are basking in the festive spirt.

The men and women in blue stop to chat and greet passersby, and between the cute kids and cute Santarina babes, the mood is a festive one. #Christmasfeels.

Inch Chua

In her quirky Christmas video greeting, local singer Inch Chua plays word games with her name, adding dashes of Hokkien phrases, to bring us the laughs.

The video is a clever parody of Elle Fanning's viral Vogue video in May, which was made to commemorate the American actress' first Vogue cover.

Uber Singapore

Private hire firm Uber Singapore celebrated the season of giving by fulfiling the wishlists of some of its drivers.

The drivers were asked to write down their wishes on a card and told to meet at a secret location.

A driver had his eyes wide open in surprise when he was presented with an air purifier, while another received a giant Hello Kitty soft toy.

Ministry of Manpower

A simple act of kindness is all it takes to show those around that you care this Christmas season.

In this video by the Ministry of Manpower, audiences are taken through a day in the life of an officer from work to home.

He touches the hearts of those around him with small gestures, such as buying a drink for the cleaner at the void deck. Christmas greetings plus a plug for kindness, #win.

Virgin Australia

Passengers waiting for their flights were treated to a surprise by an airline employee from Virgin Australia, who broke into a rendition of Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas over the airport's intercom system.

And who better to plug Virgin's quirky service than the big boss himself Richard Branson, who promptly posted it on his Instagram.

Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS)

Have yourself a 'Maru Maru' Christmas, says WRS in its Christmas video, playing a pun on the name of its newest baby king penguin.

It is Baby Maru's first Christmas here. On Dec 13, it made its first public appearance at the Jurong Bird Park and became the first of its kind to be hatched at the park in close to a decade.

Changi Airport

In this 51-second animation, Changi Airport takes us to some of Singapore's icons, such as the airport's control tower and sunflower garden, and Marina Bay - all through a magical snowglobe.

Republic Polytechnic

Students from Republic Polytechnic skip across a pedestrian crossing in a Beatles-inspired video greeting. Simple yet creative, it acts as a timely plug for its Open House in January too.

Malaysia Airlines

We wish you a wonderful journey wherever the holiday season may take you. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from all of us at Malaysia Airlines. pic.twitter.com/2uJh1YXEtb — Malaysia Airlines (@MAS) December 25, 2017

In a fairytale-like animated greeting, the Malaysian carrier's corporate logo takes viewers on an animated journey to the country's landmarks.

Gardens by the Bay

The Gardens by the Bay shared its Christmas magic in a winter-inspired GIF of its Flower Dome. Basic but classy.