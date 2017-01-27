Make waves with wakesurfing

Ms Tan demonstrating wakesurfing, where you release the towline and ride in the wake of the waves created by the boat.
"Let it go!" the instructor screams repeatedly. Straits Times journalist Bridget Tan grips the rope handle even tighter, hanging on for dear life. 

Not so easy when you are trying to wakesurf for the first time.

Wake-what?

Wakeboarding and surfing are both common water sports. But when you combine the two, you get a lesser-known hybrid: wake- surfing.

In wakeboarding, you hold onto a rope extending from a speedboat and get towed along. However, in wakesurfing, you release the towline and ride in the wake of the waves created by the boat.

In this episode of Bridget's Adventures, Ms Tan braves lungfuls of seawater to learn how to wakesurf.

Her instructor, Mr Marcus Lee, 26, began wakesurfing only after he injured his knee while wakeboarding three years ago.

He figured wakesurfing was less intense than wakeboarding.

Mr Lee, who owns wakeboarding centre Wakemusters, says wakesurfing appeared on Singapore's shores in 2007.

Currently, only two other water sports centres here offer the sport - Wake Time and Ryders.

About 60 per cent of the customers at Wakemusters, which opened in February last year, now specialise in wakesurfing.

Mr Lee has seen the number of bookings increase from one session a day to about four a day now.

It costs $130 an hour to wakesurf at Wakemusters, located at Marine Country Club.

Bridget's Adventures is a 10-part video series which features her attempting unusual and challenging activities.

