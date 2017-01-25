Make those bright red Chinese New Year outfits last all year round

SINGAPORE - Every Chinese New Year comes with the hassle of buying a new outfit that screams good health, wealth and fortune.

This usually means a blaring red dress or a traditional cheongsam. Both of which are likely to be stored in the closet for the rest of the year until it's time for spring cleaning again.

Journalist Alyssa Woo shows you how to rock the red look without colleagues uttering "Chinese New Year ah?" when you wear it in June.

Instead of going for a shade that resembles a red packet, opt for a more muted maroon that still exudes a festive feel while looking classy enough for the other 364 days in the year.

A traditional cheongsam can also be jazzed up with a modern cape jacket and glittery sneakers, or experiment with a print that's bold and pair it with a contrasting clutch for a pop of colour.