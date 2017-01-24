Make it healthier with different types of vegetables

Mulligatawny soup is a good source of protein as it contains red lentils and chicken meat. It is also low in fat.

Replacing the coconut milk with red lentils will help to make the dish healthier.

Moreover, red lentils will help to increase the feeling of fullness as they are high in fibre and have a low glycemic index.

Red lentils have a lower saturated fat content, compared with coconut milk. They are an excellent source of folate, which is an important vitamin for pregnant women as it helps to prevent neural tube defects in babies.

Red lentils are also a good source of dietary fibre, which is important for the general functioning of the gastrointestinal tract.

This dish uses curry powder, which is a mix of many ingredients.

NUTRITION INFORMATION

Per serving: 255g Energy: 156kcal Protein: 15.4g Fat: 5.1g Saturated fat: 1g Carbohydrate: 12.1g Dietary fibre: 3.2g Sodium: 503mg

The common ones are cumin seeds, coriander seeds, turmeric, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, black pepper and fennel seeds.

Studies have suggested that turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties and can help to prevent Alzheimer's disease or treat indigestion, among other potential benefits.

As for ginger, it has been used to help with digestion, reduce nausea and fight the common cold.

We need very small amounts of curry powder and ginger to reap the health benefits.

To make it an even healthier dish, you can add different types of vegetables like tomato, radish, turnip and carrot to the soup.

And you can also use vegetable stock instead of chicken stock.

Fried shallots can be left out of the dish as it already has a fresh onion.