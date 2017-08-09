Majulah shoes, Singapore-identity clothes and pining for Red Lions: What MPs got up to this NDP

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans gathered on Wednesday (Aug 9) to celebrate the nation's 52nd birthday, and MPs got in on the action - waiting excitedly for the Red Lions and sharing pictures of their outfits.

Here is a look at what went down with the MPs at The Float@Marina Bay, where the parade returned this year.

1. #NationalDayThreads

It is a norm to dress up in red and white on National Day - and some MPs joined in this year. Senior Minister of State for Trade & Industry and Culture, Community and Youth Sim Ann posted pictures of several MPs decked out in outfits by Singapore designer, Ying The Label.

The local womenswear brand had posted teasers of the hand-painted fabric on social media, saying it was exclusively made "for a group of amazing people" for a special event.

The art was inspired by Singapore's identity, wrote Ying The Label on Facebook, and is part of a capsule collection.

Prices range from $77.40 for culottes to $300 for a shawl on the label's online store.

Many of the male MPs turned up in red tops and white pants, with Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan bucking the trend with a split-coloured top, and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong donning a pink shirt.

Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin shared a snap of his red shoes, which read "Maju" and "Lah".

Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Amrin Amin wore a shirt made with red songket fabric, a traditional Malay motif, made by Singaporean designer Raffiey Nasir.

The Workers' Party took a break from its traditional blue and donned red tops and black pants for their outing to the floating platform.

2. Getting excited over the return of the Red Lions

Many paradegoers were looking forward to the return of the Red Lions, the Singapore Armed Forces' parachute team, after a two-year absence.

And the MPs were no different - Mr Baey Yam Keng, Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth, tweeted that the MPS were not due to make an appearance yet and would miss the Red Lions.

We are not due to go out yet and will miss the Red Lions! 😟#NDP2017 #OneNationTogether — Baey Yam Keng 马炎庆 (@YamKeng) August 9, 2017

3. Being serious about security

Law Minister K Shanmugam donned dark sunglasses as he was briefed on enhanced NDP security arrangements, with one netizen dubbing him the "Terminator".

The increased measures this year include metal detectors, x-ray screening, and large concrete blocks which were set up to guard against vehicle attacks.

Paradegoers, however, were in high spirits, turning up early and waiting patiently to enter the venue.

4. Saying goodbye and thank you to President Tony Tan Keng Yam

This year's parade is President Tony Tan Keng Yam's sixth and final parade as president.

Senior Minister of State for Law and Finance Indranee Rajah posted pictures of him at the parade.

She wrote: "Thank you, President Tony Tan!"