Magical science

SPICING UP SCIENTIFIC CONCEPTS

A group of 18-year-old veterinary technology students from Temasek Polytechnic will demonstrate how they separate pepper powder from water using concepts they learnt. It is one of many activities the public can expect from the Science Buskers Festival, an event for enthusiasts to express science in a fun and creative manner. The public can turn up at Science Centre Singapore on July 28 and 29 to vote for their favourite busker during the grand finale. Admission is free.

HANDICRAFTS WITH A TWIST

Ms Chng Seok Tin, the 2005 Cultural Medallion recipient, is participating in the Maker Faire Singapore as part of the Singapore Maker Extravaganza. She will be showcasing some of her handicrafts, made from everyday materials such as wires and twist ties, at the event.

Ms Chng will also challenge visitors to make the handicrafts - blindfolded - so they have greater empathy for people who are visually disabled. The 71-year-old was made blind by an accident close to three decades ago. The event will be held until Sunday at Science Centre Singapore, and tickets are available at $6.50 online and $8.50 at the Science Centre. Students and those above 60 enjoy free admission.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS The nation's largest annual science event - the Singapore Science Festival - is now in its 17th year. This year's event began yesterday and will end on Aug 19. Visitors will be able to participate in a wide range of hands-on activities and performances. These include: X-PERIMENT! @ ONE-NORTH FESTIVAL Date: Aug 18 and 19 Venue: Biopolis at one-north STAR LECTURE: SUPERCHARGED - FUELLING THE FUTURE Date: Aug 1 to 3 Venue: Mediacorp • For more information, go to www.sciencefest.sg

ALL POP AND FIZZ

The NanoGirl Science Show will be anything but small.

For its debut in Asia, Dr Michelle Dickinson, who is from New Zealand, will be taking science experiments on stage with airzooka, an air gun.

The show will also include exploding tin cans and soap bubbles.

She said: "You will remember concepts from the time you blew something up, and not from reading it in the textbook."

The live theatrical show will be held tomorrow and on Sunday from 4pm to 5pm at Science Centre Singapore.

Admission is free.