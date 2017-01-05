Lucky draws and free gifts should not be used to publicise SkillsFuture courses: SkillsFuture Singapore agency

SINGAPORE - Training companies offering SkillsFuture Credit-eligible courses should not use publicity draws such as lucky draws and free gifts to promote their programmes.

They should also refrain from marketing their courses as being "free" or "paid for by the government", and instead explain how course fees are being offset in part or full by credits or subsidies.

There are among a list of publicity guidelines released by the SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) statutory board on Thursday (Jan 5).

SkillsFuture is a national movement aimed at upgrading the skills of all Singaporeans and promotes lifelong learning. Under it, an initial $500 is granted to every Singaporean above 25 years old to attend skills courses - which could range from developing mobile apps to providing advice on wine.

The SSG said that the new publicity guidelines will provide "greater clarity" on the use of the SkillsFuture Credit.

"The guidelines will ensure that training providers do not request for confidential information such as SingPass, and that they do not cause confusion to the public," SSG said in a Facebook post.

Under the guidelines, companies are to ensure that they do not convey the impression that the use of SkillsFuture Credit is limited to a specific training provider or specific courses.

They should also not request for confidential details from the public, including their SingPass, to make the SkillsFuture Credit claims on their behalf, the SSG added.

There are currently over 17,000 courses found in the SkillsFuture Credit Course Directory at www.skillsfuture.sg/credit.