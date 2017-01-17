Lucien Wong sworn in as Attorney-General

Singapore's ninth Attorney-General, Mr Lucien Wong, was sworn in yesterday at the Istana, in a ceremony presided over by President Tony Tan Keng Yam.

Mr Wong, 63, will serve a three-year term. He was also appointed a member of the Presidential Council for Minority Rights for a term of three years.

He took over as the Government's top legal adviser and public prosecutor from Mr V.K. Rajah, who retired last Saturday.

Mr Wong told The Straits Times that he is honoured by the opportunity to serve as Attorney-General.

"I have been extremely impressed by the quality of the Attorney-General's Chambers' (AGC) officers and their work, as well as the dedication and professionalism displayed by them," he said.

"I look forward to working with them to build on the foundations laid by my predecessors, in particular by my immediate predecessor A-G V.K. Rajah, who has instituted several transformational projects within AGC."

Mr Wong was chairman and senior partner of Singapore's largest law firm, Allen & Gledhill. He has over 30 years of legal experience, specialising in banking, corporate and financial services work.

He started as a legal assistant at Drew & Napier in 1979, after graduating top of his law class at the University of Singapore, now the National University of Singapore. In 1982, he became partner of the firm.

He then moved to Allen & Gledhill, where he was managing partner from 1998 to 2012.

In recent years, he was involved in some of the largest and most high-profile corporate and commercial transactions undertaken in Singapore. He led a team on the $4.25 billion share sale of Tuas Power to China Huaneng, and Lion Power Holdings' acquisition of Senoko from Temasek for $3.65 billion.

He also sat on several committees that reviewed amendments to Singapore's company and securities law.

Mr Wong was previously chairman of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore. He was also on the board of Singapore Press Holdings.