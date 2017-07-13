Louis Vuitton and Supreme collaboration draws crowds: 7 other things which drew overnight queues

SINGAPORE - Ahead of Friday's (July 14) launch of the collection from Louis Vuitton's collaboration with New York-based streetwear label Supreme, some 300 people were already standing in queue at 6.40am on Thursday (July 13).

They needed to get hold of ballot numbers - auto-generated at random by Louis Vuitton staff on a iPad - which fall between 1 and 350, so that they would be eligible for a raffle ticket to Friday's launch.

Here's a look at seven other things people in Singapore are willing to sacrifice their sleep for.

1. Courtroom seats to hear outcome of City Harvest Church (CHC) appeals

In a bid to secure one of the limited courtroom seats to hear the City Harvest Church (CHC) appeals, more than 50 people had queued outside the Supreme Court by 6.30am on April 7.

CHC founder and senior pastor Kong Hee, 52, and five other church leaders were appealing against their convictions and sentences for misappropriating millions in church funds.

In fact, some people had arrived as early as 1am to guarantee themselves a place in the courtoom. Most of the people queueing were CHC members who wanted to show their support for their leaders, while others were simply interested in the outcome of the case.



Around 70 people, a majority of them City Harvest Church members, were in the queue by 7.15am on Nov, 20 2015. PHOTO: ST FILE



2. Ed Sheeran concert tickets



English singer Ed Sheeran's concert tickets went on sale this morning at the Singapore Indoor Stadium box office. The first people in line started queuing since 4pm the day before. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM



Sales for tickets to British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's concert on Nov 11 began on May 11 at 10am, but numerous fans slept over at the Singapore Indoor Stadium box office the night before.

For the first few in line to buy their tickets, the wait lasted over 15 hours.

The tickets were sold out within 40 minutes, and show promoter AEG subsequently announced sales for a second show on Nov 12.

Sheeran had a sold-out show at The Star Theater back in 2015.

3. iPhone 7 and 7 Plus



The queue for the Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus outside authorised Apple reseller EpiCentre’s outlet in Ion Orchard, before the doors opened at 9am on Sept 16, 2016. PHOTO: ST FILE



Queues for Apple products are almost a routine.

When the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus were launched on Sept 16 in 2016, the first person to queue for a phone showed up 19 hours before the Courts Orchard store was due to open at 8am.

Most fans were coveting the phones in their most popular colour, jet black.

Other retailers also saw similar snaking queues for the products. At the 313 Somerset retailer EpiCentre, around 300 people were in line by 9am on Sept 16.

4. H&M collaborations with designers Kenzo, Balmain, Marni, Alexander Wang



The Balmain x H&M collection designed by French designer Olivier Rousteing was launched in Singapore on Nov 5, 2015. PHOTO: ST FILE



H&M's various collaborations with high fashion brands, such as Kenzo, Balmain, Marni and Alexander Wang, have drawn overnight queues.

The most recent collaboration with Kenzo saw the earliest members of the queue arrived at the Orchard Building outlet at 8am on Nov 1, 2016, when the collection was due to open to the public only on Nov 3.

Over 250 shoppers at the Orchard Building outlet and 100 at the Ion Orchard outlet were in the queue to snag pieces from the collaboration.

5. Bak kwa during Chinese New Year



A queue of customers which have been forming outside bak kwa shop Lim Chee Guan at 203 New Bridge Road. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Chinese New Year season this year again saw a high demand for bak kwa (barbecued meat) at Lim Chee Guan in Chinatown.

Joining the queues this time were migrant workers, who were paid $5 an hour by employers to queue overnight for the New Year must-have. The move was later criticised by migrant worker rights groups as inadvisable practice.

One such worker told Shin Min Daily News that his boss told him and another worker to skip their usual duties and to queue for bak kwa instead, giving them a $10 meal allowance.

6. Registration for OCBC Cycle 2017

Veterans of overnight queues are usually technology enthusiasts or teenage music fans. This year, however, cycling aficionados were added to the list.

To register for the OCBC Cycle 2017 event this year, one participant queued for 16 hours before registration for the event opened on July 7.

For his efforts, he was awarded with $888.90 worth of gifts and a 25 per cent discount on his registration fee.

7. Registration for EtonHouse's E-Bridge childcare centre in Punggol



The snaking queue at EtonHouse’s E-Bridge childcare centre in Punggol on May 31, 2014. PHOTO: ST FILE



A day before registration opened, over 100 people were in line to register their children for a place at the Punggol branch of EtonHouse's E-Bridge childcare centre.

Registration opened at 9am on May 31, 2014, but parents were already in line at 10am on May 30. By 11pm, 130 people were in the queue, with 360 families having signed up by the time registration closed.