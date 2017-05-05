MP Louis Ng's premature twins doing well back home, as he enjoys last day of paternity leave

SINGAPORE - Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng is enjoying the last day of his paternity leave with his premature twins, who are also celebrating their "actual birthday" on Friday (May 5).

Little Katie and Poppy, who are just over two months old, were originally expected to be born today.

Instead, they were delivered via emergency caesarean on Feb 23 at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and spent weeks in the intensive care unit.

Mr Ng, 38, has been sharing his fatherhood journey with his Facebook followers, and first said on Feb 23 that he was worried about the girls and his wife Amy Corrigan, when they were admitted to hospital.

The Straits Times reported in February that the MP cancelled all his appointments over the weekend as a result.

The non-identical twins made it through the critical period, and were discharged after spending eight and nine weeks in hospital respectively.

Poppy, who is smaller, took a longer time to return home.

Mr Ng told The Straits Times on Friday (May 5) that both the girls are doing well.

He added that his eldest daughter, Ella, has been wanting to carry them and is very excited she is a sister now.

On Wednesday (May 3), he shared a video of three-year-old Ella thanking the doctors, nurses and staff members at SGH who helped save Katie and Poppy.

Asked about his wife, Mr Ng said: "My wife is doing well, but it's no joke - it's tiring. She's feeding every three hours."

Mr Ng, who will be returning to work formally on Saturday (May 6), continued to attend Parliament debates and events during his paternity leave.

He said he and his wife do not have a domestic helper and do not intend to get one. Instead, they plan to get friends to help out when they are busy.

In the past two months, Mr Ng received many encouraging comments from netizens who followed his parenting journey on his Facebook page, with some of them sharing their experiences with their own premature kids.

"It was nice for everyone to share their experiences," said Mr Ng, who is also the founder of the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres).

A Ms Shoba Soundhraj told Mr Ng on his Facebook page not to worry, as her twins were also two months early and had been in ICU as well.

"They are now three," she wrote. "Long days ahead but you and your family will pull through. Sending my prayers and well wishes."

Ms Jane Neo said on ST's Facebook post about the twins that premature babies or "premmies" are "fighters in this crazy but beautiful world".

Asked whether this was true for the girls, Mr Ng laughed and said: "I'll tell you in a few years."