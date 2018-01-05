Lorry, van and car in accident on PIE

SINGAPORE - A lorry driver received minor injuries after an accident involving his vehicle, a van and a car took place along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday.

The police said they were alerted to the accident along PIE towards Tuas at 12.18pm.

The Straits Times understands that one of the vehicles had skidded while braking and hit the other two vehicles.

The lorry driver received minor injuries and did not want to be taken to hospital.

Ms Geraldine Goh, a counsellor in her 40s, told ST that she was travelling by bus in the other direction on the expressway at around 12.30pm when she noticed a traffic jam stretching till the next exit at Eng Neo Avenue.

"The accident looked serious. I could see a dent in the vehicles and there were a few people standing around," said Ms Goh, who was returning home after visiting a friend.

The Land Transport Authority first tweeted about the accident at noon telling motorists to avoid lanes 3 and 4.