Lorry overturns, blocks lane in Ang Mo Kio accident that injures 4 people

SINGAPORE - Four people suffered minor injuries after an accident involving a lorry and a car at a junction in Ang Mo Kio on Monday (Dec 18).

The collision occurred around 2.10pm at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenues 5 and 8.

Photos of the aftermath posted online show the lorry lying on its side, blocking off a few lanes on the road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at 2.12pm.

"Four people were assessed with minor injuries and refused conveyance to hospital," said the SCDF spokesman.

The Straits Times understands that the police attended to the scene but no police action was required.