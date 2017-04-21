Lorry drives against traffic, hits at least five vehicles at Loyang Avenue

SINGAPORE - A lorry that was driving against traffic crashed into at least five vehicles at Loyang Avenue on Thursday (April 20) night.

A video posted on Stomp showed the lorry glancing off other vehicles, including a Go Ahead bus, a taxi and two cars.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted at 10.08pm on Thursday to the accident, which involved a lorry, a taxi and four cars at the junction of Loyang Avenue and Tampines Expressway.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at the junction of Loyang Avenue and Tampines Avenue 7 at about 10.10pm.

A 55-year-old male car driver and his 43-year-old female passenger were taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.