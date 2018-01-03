Lorry crash: 2 TPE entrances closed

Both entrances from Sengkang into the Tampines Expressway (TPE) were closed yesterday afternoon, after a lorry overturned and blocked the slip road leading into the expressway.

The accident happened at 2.38pm, police told The Straits Times. There was no report of anyone being injured.

The Land Transport Authority said on its traffic news Twitter account at 2.39pm that the Sengkang East Road entrance into TPE was closed owing to an accident.

Another tweet at 3.13pm said there was an accident on TPE, towards the Seletar Expressway, at the Punggol Road entrance.

As a result of the road closures, there was a heavy traffic jam.

A photo posted on Facebook by Mr Levin Foo, 32, shows a lorry on its side.

Mr Foo, who is self-employed, told The Straits Times he saw the accident occur from his Punggol home.

"Before 3pm, I went to close the window because of the rain, and I heard a loud bang. A truck had overturned, and the driver climbed out from the driver's side," he said.

By 4.15pm, the road entrances were re-opened and traffic returned to normal, he added.

Lydia Lam