Lorry crane topples at construction site of Sengkang hospital complex; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A lorry crane toppled while lifting a concrete bucket at the construction site of the upcoming Sengkang hospital complex on Tuesday (April 18).

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a statement on Wednesday that it was informed of the accident along Anchorvale Street.

No one was injured.

Photos that were sent to citizen journalism website Stomp showed the crane lying on its side near Cheng Lim LRT station.

MOM identified the main contractor at the construction site as Penta-Ocean Construction Company Limited, and said it is investigating the possible causes of the accident.

These could include poor ground condition, equipment failure or unsafe lifting operation.

The Sengkang hospital complex consists of the 1,000-bed Sengkang General Hospital and 400-bed Sengkang Community Hospital.

Work on both hospitals started in 2013 and they are expected to open next year.