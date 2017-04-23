Lorry and car in accident at Sembawang; two parked cars hit

SINGAPORE - A lorry, a car and two parked cars were involved in an accident in Sembawang on Sunday (April 23).

The accident happened at about 3pm at the junction of Sembawang Road and Jalan Tampang.

The Straits Times understands that the lorry was behind the car, and could not stop in time when the car slowed.

It crashed into the back of the car, which slid down a slope and collided with two parked cars.

Two people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) which sent one ambulance and one fire engine to the scene of the accident.

The two women, 28 and 24, were the driver and the passenger in the moving car.