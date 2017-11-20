Long queues at Marina Bay Cruise Centre due to boarding delays for Genting Dream cruise

SINGAPORE - Passengers bound for Phuket on board the luxury ship Genting Dream faced a delayed start to their four-night holiday on Monday night (Nov 20), when they had to endure long queues at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre after boarding was delayed.

Genting Hong Kong's cruise liner Genting Dream, which can host 3,352 passengers, was initially supposed to welcome guests from 6pm on Monday evening (Nov 20), with dinner expected to be serve on board at 9pm.

But the check-in was postponed from 6pm to 8pm, passengers told The Straits Times. Boarding was delayed from 9pm to 9.45pm. The reasons for the delay were unclear.

Photographs taken by passengers on board showed packed corridors.

A check on the Marine Bay Cruise Centre's website shows that the ship is due to depart at 11.55pm on Monday night.

The Straits Times has reached out to Genting Hong Kong and the Marina Bay Cruise Centre for comment.

The journey to Phuket is to be the Genting Dream's third cruise since making Singapore its home port. It first sailed last Thursday at 8pm on a one-night tour on the high seas, before embarking on a three-night opening party cruise to Phuket.

But according to comments left by Facebook users, the first trip was also plagued with delays. One passenger, Roland Yeo, said he had to wait in line for 2 hours 45 minutes to register at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre before the ship departed last Thursday (Nov 16).