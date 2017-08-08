Lone dissenter accepts court's ruling, hopes fellow residents are happy

The lone resident who fought to save Leonie Towers' central air-conditioning system, but lost yesterday, said she will accept the High Court's ruling.

Madam Yap Choo Moi, 67, told The Straits Times: "I am disappointed. But, at the end of the day, judgment has been made. I hope the rest of the residents are happy."

The businesswoman has been relying on the condominium's central air-con system, which is serviced by cooling towers on the rooftop, since she moved in in 1979.

In March, she successfully blocked the condo management committee's (MC) bid to remove the cooling towers. The system has operated for almost twice its estimated service life of 20 years. The system's pipes are corroded.

Madam Yap had said then that removing them would require her to install a new system, which would "lower her quality of life".

She now has no choice but to do so. "Now, we have to install a separate unit. And it's not because the central air-con system is not working or has broken down," she said. "But if the MC wants to take it down, then so be it."

She added that she has been given six months to install a new air-con unit.

MC chairman Pearl Lim, a retired law lecturer, said she is "very relieved" that the cooling towers can now be removed.

"The cooling towers have cost us a lot of money and made us worried. The pipes are rusting and about to give way. "We were worried that water would seep down from one floor to the next."

Madam Lim, who declined to give her age, had moved into the condo in 1998.

She said that few of the condo's 92 units are still using the central air-con system. But the only person who had objected to having it removed was Madam Yap.

Now that the MC can finally remove the cooling towers, it intends to "clean up the rooftop", Madam Lim said.

"We are considering either installing solar panels or turning it into a nice rooftop garden," she said. "But we will have to hold some meetings to see what the residents want."