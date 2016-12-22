Local circus duo earn street cred

Mr Goh gets many high-fives and pats on the back after every street show as he kneels down with his hat for donations. The show of appreciation from strangers is what keeps the pair coming back to perform week after week. Both of them save up their e
Mr Ong (left) and Mr Goh manage to cajole a boy from their audience to join in their show. The spontaneous participation of spectators keeps their performance fresh and impromptu and the crowds love it.ST PHOTO: JAMIE KOH
Mr Goh gets many high-fives and pats on the back after every street show as he kneels down with his hat for donations. The show of appreciation from strangers is what keeps the pair coming back to perform week after week. Both of them save up their e
Mr Goh gets many high-fives and pats on the back after every street show as he kneels down with his hat for donations. The show of appreciation from strangers is what keeps the pair coming back to perform week after week. Both of them save up their earnings for their school fees and buying new circus props. ST PHOTO: JAMIE KOH
Mr Goh gets many high-fives and pats on the back after every street show as he kneels down with his hat for donations. The show of appreciation from strangers is what keeps the pair coming back to perform week after week. Both of them save up their e
The crowd is spellbound as Mr Goh tosses a diabolo high into the air. The diabolo is an hourglass-shaped bobbin that is spun like a yo-yo on a string held by two sticks. "I like that the busking show can get intimate and I can make someone laugh and be happy for the day," says Mr Goh.ST PHOTO: JAMIE KOH
Mr Goh gets many high-fives and pats on the back after every street show as he kneels down with his hat for donations. The show of appreciation from strangers is what keeps the pair coming back to perform week after week. Both of them save up their e
Using a technique known as contact juggling, Mr Goh does illusional tricks with a contact ball. He says: "I think the biggest thing about busking for me is the spontaneous nature of it, the flexibility for me to decide when I want to busk and how long I want my show to be.ST PHOTO: JAMIE KOH
Mr Goh gets many high-fives and pats on the back after every street show as he kneels down with his hat for donations. The show of appreciation from strangers is what keeps the pair coming back to perform week after week. Both of them save up their e
Joshua Faure, seven, learns how to spin the diabolo from Mr Goh. Joshua has been a regular at Bornfire's sharing sessions for the last two months. He attends with his mother and elder brother, Nathaniel. The free session is open to the public.ST PHOTO: JAMIE KOH
Mr Goh gets many high-fives and pats on the back after every street show as he kneels down with his hat for donations. The show of appreciation from strangers is what keeps the pair coming back to perform week after week. Both of them save up their e
Exhausted, Mr Goh takes a breather at 11pm after a night of busking before he packs his props into his cart and takes the train home. "I tend to push myself harder if the energy from the crowd gets exceptionally high," he says.ST PHOTO: JAMIE KOH

The Annoying Brothers, who are students by day, thrill pedestrians with their Big Top acts

Published: 
Dec 22, 2016, 5:00 am SGT
jamiekoh@sph.com.sg

The loud circus music was drowned out by cries of disbelief from the crowd as a pair of buskers juggled six sharp knives over a volunteer lying on his back.

Instinctively, the man covered his eyes, held his breath and hoped for the best.

Outside Ion Orchard, the Annoying Brothers mesmerised the 200-strong crowd that had gathered to watch them juggle, spin and pull off acrobatic stunts.

Among the street performers who have become a common sight in Orchard Road, Mr Jonathan Goh, 20, and Mr Edwin Ong, 25, stand out for their ability to make passers-by stop and stare.


Mr Goh (left in photo) and Mr Ong juggle knives over a volunteer. The two students busk outside Ion Orchard on Saturday evenings when their school schedules allow. Getting the audience to participate keeps their acts spontaneous and fresh as they are forced to think on their feet. ST PHOTO: JAMIE KOH

Enamoured with the circus since they were children, the duo decided to combine their acts to up their game three years ago.

Mr Goh, an arts business management student at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, had wanted to busk since seeing foreign buskers show off their skills in Singapore when he was 15. Mr Ong started simple juggling acts for the community when he was 14. Their supportive family members often share their busking videos on Facebook.


Mr Goh shows off his fire-spinning skill in the courtyard of the Kallang Community Club, which has an interest group called Bornfire Community Circus. Mr Goh is part of the group's committee that organises workshops and talks for members. The group, started in June 2011, hopes to engage and reach out to more people. ST PHOTO: JAMIE KOH

The friends met at Bornfire Community Circus, an interest group at the Kallang Community Club. When they decided to pair up, they started with simple acrobatics and juggling, and added more acts such as knife-juggling, plate-spinning and comedy tricks as they got better. "I used to practise every day after school until it got dark when I first started," said Mr Goh.

The spontaneous nature of performing in the streets means the duo improvise on the go, having devised a secret code of communication with each other.

"We have to be really quick-witted because people are just walking past and we have to catch their attention in that short five to 10 seconds," said Mr Ong, an engineering student at Nanyang Technological University.

According to the National Arts Council (NAC), there are 200 registered buskers, with more than half below 35 years old.

"Over the last decade, busking in Singapore has gained greater visibility and acceptance, which may be attributed to general public's greater appreciation of the arts," said NAC arts and community director Chua Ai Liang.

Buskers must go through an audition before they receive a letter of endorsement - their ticket to perform for a year. It indicates up to five designated busking sites where each busker may perform on a "first come, first served" basis. There are about 80 sites.

The passion and skill of the Annoying Brothers are evident as they put the lie to their name, making the audience smile and laugh show after show.

They make enough money to cover their daily expenses and invest in new circus props.

"There is this intimacy that I can communicate with the audience when I perform," said Mr Ong. "And the satisfaction from the appreciative audience keeps me going back week after week."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 22, 2016, with the headline 'Local circus duo earn street cred'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 