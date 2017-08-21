Local bicycle shop orders 240 bottles of Coke, gets 2,400 instead due to 'miscommunication'

SINGAPORE - A bicycle firm is attempting to offload a large order of Coca-Cola, after a "miscommunication" saw 2,400 bottles - 10 times the original order of 240 - delivered to its warehouse in Woodlands.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (Aug 19), Scootz - which sells bicycles and accessories - said it was selling the surplus 1.5 litre bottles at $15 per carton.

A carton contains 12 bottles. One 1.5-litre bottle of Coke retails at around $2 to $2.30 in major supermarkets.

"We are in trouble... sending it back would require a large truck and cost would be very high, so we'll try to sell them in bulk at below wholesale cost," Scootz wrote in its post.

The post has since garnered over 900 shares and more than 500 comments.

While Scootz originally set a minimum order of at least 120 bottles (10 cartons), it later revised the quantity to a single carton after feedback.

It also lowered the price of each carton to $15 following comments that it was not cheap enough. Scootz did not reveal how much it paid for each carton.

In an update at around 9am on Sunday, Scootz said response to its "bulk sale" has been quite good, and that about 1,700 bottles are left.

The Straits Times has contacted Scootz for comment.