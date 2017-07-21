Local actor gets fine and ban for drink driving

Local actor Aloysius Pang Wei Chong was yesterday fined $2,000 and banned from driving for 18 months for drink driving.

The NoonTalk Media artist admitted to driving when he had at least 55 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath, which exceeded the prescribed limit of 35mcg. He committed the offence along Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim towards Jurong Port Road, near a petrol kiosk, at 4.42am on May 8.

The court heard that Pang, 26, was exiting Ayer Rajah Expressway into the slip road when an unknown car encroached on his lane, causing Pang's car to veer left and graze against a metal guard railing. The car then came to a stop along the leftmost lane of the road.

When police arrived, he was reeking of alcohol. He failed the breathalyser test and was arrested.

A breath evidential analyser test later showed he had exceeded the prescribed limit.

Police investigations showed that he had three to four glasses of beer at a wedding dinner before midnight, then rested in the groom's hotel room before leaving at 4am for Jurong.

Pang has starred in many Channel 8 dramas and clinched Best Newcomer at Mediacorp's annual Star Awards ceremony in 2015. He was one of eight young male stars picked by Mediacorp to form the Eight Dukes - a new generation of celebrities.

A former child star, Pang graduated with a diploma in management studies from Singapore Institute of Management and returned to acting in 2012, when he played a rich young man in the film Timeless Love.

Late last year, he appeared in the TV drama You Can Be An Angel 2, where he acted as a nurse.

There have been at least two other celebrities caught drink driving. In 2007, Christopher Lee was jailed for four weeks, fined $4,500 and banned from driving for three years. A year earlier, Terence Cao was banned from driving for two years and fined $4,100.

The maximum penalty for a first-time drink-driving offender is a $5,000 fine or six months in jail plus at least 12 months of disqualification.