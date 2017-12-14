Llaollao to reopen in S'pore, says it has 'nothing to do with Yole'

Frozen yogurt chain Llaollao has issued a new statement regarding the closure of its outlets in Singapore, clarifying that it had nothing to do with the yogurt that will be sold at these places.

News of the Spanish chain closing its outlets here emerged last week. Media reports said it would be replaced by yogurt brand Yole.

However, Llaollao said in a Facebook post on Tuesday night that it has "absolutely nothing to do with Yole frozen yogurt".

It added that although Yole has physically taken over its existing outlets across the island, the product served is not Llaollao's yogurt.

"The company with which we have been developing our brand in Singapore has unilaterally decided to close all the establishments in the country and reopen them under the Yole frozen yogurt brand," it said.

"The closing of the 29 establishments in Singapore is very disappointing for us after so many years of work, but we face the situation with the peace of mind of having always fulfilled our commitments."

Llaollao, which had been in Singapore for more than four years, said it was "working to keep the brand in the country".

Its founder and chief executive Pedro Espinosa told The Straits Times: "Singapore is a key market for Llaollao... The closure of the Llaollao outlets in Singapore has not been the company's decision."

He added that its goal "is to be operating again during the first quarter of next year".

It is unclear where Yole is from. While media reports have said it is European, it does not state so on its website and Facebook page, indicating only that it uses ingredients from Spain and Italy.

Yole did not respond to ST's queries by press time.

Llaollao is not the only chain to have its shops converted to another brand this year.

Bubble tea chain Gong Cha was replaced by another chain LiHo in June, but it has reopened a few outlets this month.