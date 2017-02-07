Living City: Woodlands keeps things buzzing at the border

SINGAPORE - For many Malaysians who cross the border to Singapore every day, Woodlands Town Centre is a convenient stop.

Those passing through would stop for breakfast, go to the money changers and do some shopping before heading to work.

Hours before the break of dawn, the town centre situated next to the Causeway kicks into high gear.

By 5am on weekdays, electronics retailer Michael Andrew Woodworth, 65, is already attending to multiple customers at his shop.

He has been selling electronic goods for more than 30 years – from the boomboxes and Walkmans of the 1980s to the smartphones of today.

