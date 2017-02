For many Malaysians who cross the border to Singapore every day, Woodlands Town Centre is a convenient stop - for breakfast, some shopping - before heading to work. By 5am, retailer Michael Andrew Woodworth, who has been selling electronic goods for over 30 years, will already have many customers at his shop. In this episode of Living City, which explores overlooked spaces and the people who dwell in them, ST Video visits Woodlands Town Centre.