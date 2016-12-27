Living City: A Sunday volleyball league of their own

SINGAPORE - On weekdays, the open field next to Kallang MRT station lies idle under the sun.

But on Sundays, the open space hosts hundreds of volleyball enthusiasts who make the grass field their stomping ground.

Sporting colourful team jerseys while spiking balls on makeshift courts demarcated with cotton thread, the players transform the field into a recreation area.

“My team plays here, because if we were to play elsewhere, we need to book a court and we have no money. It’s free here,” says domestic helper Marilyn Babas.

The 39-year-old is the captain of Braveheart, a volleyball team made up of Filipino domestic helpers.

Many of those who play at Kallang on Sundays are part of a league called Sports@Sg, an all-women volleyball league that encourages domestic helpers to exercise on their days off. Today, there are more than 800 members in the league, and more than half are Filipinas.

“We do play in HDB areas, but we are very noisy. Some people complained, say we cannot play there. But here in Kallang, nobody complains,” said Ms Babas.

In this episode of Living City, which explores Singapore's overlooked spaces and places, the Straits Times Video team spends a Sunday afternoon with Team Braveheart.