Live Your Dream (EP8): The Healing Paw

Dogs are man’s best friends. To 58-year-old Evelyn Chiang, her dog Benji is more than that. He gave her the strength to live.



In 2009, Evelyn felt like her entire world came crashing down when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She recalled, “It was one of the worst periods of my life.”

She fought through six cycles of chemotherapy and one month of radiotherapy before she was on her way to recovery.



All this would not have been possible without her special friend and family member, Benji.



Benji is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. He came into Evelyn’s life when he was just two months old.



Whenever Evelyn cries, Benji will be there to lick her tears dry. “Benji will stare at me whenever I feel sad, it seems as though he is trying to comfort me and telling me that everything will be alright using his own methods.”



Unfortunately, three years later, cancer found its way back into Evelyn’s life when a veterinarian found a tumour near Benji's stomach. Having undergone chemotherapy herself, Evelyn is fully aware of the distress it can cause and the uncertainty of recovery. After seeing Benji running around happily, Evelyn chose not to put him through the sufferings of treatment and let nature take its course.

Benji survived, 5 years and counting.

Today, Benji’s tiny figure is well-known across hospitals, orphanages and even old folks’ homes. Clad in a mini fedora and a bright blue scarf, he visits people of all ages and keep them company, showering them with the care and support they need.

Benji is a certified therapy dog.

It all happened when Evelyn came across Pet-Assisted Therapy (PAT) two years ago and made the decision to share the same support Benji gave her with the socially disadvantaged.

To qualify as a certified therapy dog, Benji had to undergo a series of tests focusing on his temperament and ability to follow instructions.

As a therapy dog, it is his duty is to provide people with physical, social and emotional needs, whichever was deemed necessary.

He has been going around and lighting up faces for the past two years.

The Dream

At 14 years old, Benji is well past his prime. In recent years, his health has been deteriorating with age. Despite beating the odds - dogs of his breed are expected to have a lifespan of less than 10 years - inevitably, Benji's life will end.



Evelyn’s dream is to adopt a potential therapy dog to accompany Benji during his remaining days, and also to inherit his legacy.



She realised how Pet-Assisted Therapy can make a difference in others’ lives, and she hopes that through PAT, she can do her part and contribute to society.

The Challenge

A therapy dog is born, not made. One can teach a dog to behave, but it is almost impossible to completely alter a dog’s inherent temperament. This means finding a dog with a temperament that meets the requirements poses a challenge.



Most dogs end up in shelters because of abuse, abandonment or negligence, which means that many of them suffer from psychological trauma and this affects how they can be trained in future. This makes Evelyn’s already stringent quest in finding a potential therapy dog even more exhausting.



Benji met a total of four friends from the shelter. Can one of them pass the therapy dog test and become Benji’s companion? Watch the video to find out.



