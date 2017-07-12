Live Your Dream (Ep 3): Never too young to dream big

SINGAPORE - Do you still remember your childhood aspirations? To become an astronaut? A doctor? A dancer? Alan Fong, the youngest busker in Singapore, dreams of becoming a successful singer.

Alan first fell in love with performing when he was only six. His mother brought him to a karaoke restaurant where his singing won over the audience and he received a roar of applause.

This fueled Alan’s passion for singing and performing in front of others.

The Problem

Alan's journey has not exactly been smooth-sailing.

He was eight when he first sang on the streets. The result? He received a stern warning by the police for performing without a licence.

Alan went on to apply for the licence, but failed the audition, as he was unaware he was required to perform with at least one musical instrument.

In order to fulfil his dream, Alan took up guitar lessons at a music school.

Finally, at the age of nine, Alan was awarded the licence and was certified to busk. He is now the youngest busker in Singapore and is one step closer to achieving his dream.

The Dream

Alan aspires to become a singer, but what is his present dream? Alan gleefully replies: "If there were more people who could come and hear me sing, I would be even happier!"

After some pondering, host Ken Low decided to look for an upcoming large-scale event to let Alan show off his talent.

The Question

Alan has never performed on stage before. Can he live up to expectations and deliver a spectacular performance in front of over 8,000 people? The team also made a special arrangement for Alan's idol to boost his morale prior to the event. Who is he? Watch the video to find out.

