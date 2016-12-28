Little India's Hastings Road to be closed for 2 weeks in January for Pongal carnival 2017

A henna artist at work during the pongal celebrations at the festival village in 2016.PHOTO: TAMIL MURASU
SINGAPORE - Little India's Hastings Road will be closed for two weeks in January for the Pongal Heritage Carnival 2017, which marks a harvest festival celebrated mainly by the Tamil community.

The week-long carnival will be held from Jan 8 to 15.

Pongal, which means the boiling of milk and rice to signify abundance and prosperity, has been celebrated with activities such as a street light-up and festive markets in previous years.

To facilitate the event, Hastings Road will be closed to vehicles from 10am on Jan 3 to 5pm on Jan 17, the police said in a news release on Wednesday (Jan 28).

Only emergency vehicles and the police will have access to the road during the road closure.

The police added that parking restrictions along the peripheral roads will be strictly enforced, and that vehicles found parking and causing obstruction will be towed.

For more information, contact the organiser at the hotline: 6392-2246.

