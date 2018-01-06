Little India shines light on Pongal festivities

Little India's streets were lit up yesterday to mark the start of a month-long celebration of Pongal in Singapore.

The light-up ceremony at Campbell Lane was officiated by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Pongal is a harvest and thanksgiving festival that marks the start of spring, and is celebrated worldwide by Tamils, particularly in southern India and the state of Tamil Nadu.

It falls on Jan 14 and is celebrated for four days. But in Singapore, celebrations extend for over a month.

The Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association has planned a series of free events from now until Feb 4 in conjunction with the festival.