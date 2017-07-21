Limited iPhone use

Users need not be a customer of Singtel to use the Dash mobile wallet. But they must download the latest version of the Dash app, available today, to enjoy the new features.

Users of Android phones that have wireless near-field communication (NFC) technology enabled can enjoy all the new features of Dash, including contactless payments at the 50,000 Visa PayWave acceptance points, including McDonald's, Food Republic, ToastBox and FairPrice.

Users of the iPhone, however, cannot use Dash's NFC contactless payment feature; Singtel is still negotiating with Apple to enable this.

Dash works with six banks - Standard Chartered, CitiBank, DBS, OCBC, POSB and United Overseas Bank - to allow its stored value to be topped up directly from bank accounts.

Dash, which also provides remittance services to foreign workers here, has over 500,000 customers.

