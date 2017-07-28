Limited-edition NS50 Casio watch costing $269 snapped up; buyers reselling online for profit

SINGAPORE - A limited-edition Casio G-Shock watch model released to coincide with 50 years of national service this year has proved popular with Singaporeans, with several stores selling out the timepieces within hours of sales starting.

Announced in a Facebook post on Thursday (July 27), the new model is based on the popular GX-56BB, but "adorned with the iconic pixelised camouflage print on the combat uniform of the Singapore Armed Forces".

Sales started at 10am on Friday at all G-Factory stores islandwide.

Casio initially did not disclose the price of the watch - merely urging inquirers on its Facebook page to contact or visit its stores. But it finally said on Thursday evening that the watch would cost $269.

As the day went on, Casio posted stock updates on its Facebook, with watches at Punggol Waterway Point and Tampines Mall, among others, sold out.

A check by The Straits Times on online marketplace Carousell at 9.30pm on Friday revealed seven people selling the coveted watch at higher prices ranging from $280 to $400. One seller was offering his at $2,699.99.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM CAROUSELL



NS50 vouchers can be used to offset the retail price. Casio is one of more than 270 participating merchants which accept the vouchers in exchange for their products.

ST has contacted Casio for more information.