Lights, music and more at Marina Bay Countdown

From a concert headlined by Alicia Keys to various arts and fitness events, the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2017 will offer revellers a wider range of activities over a bigger area.

The celebration will extend for the first time to the Civic District, which will be closed to traffic on New Year's Eve to make space for the fun.

The 12th edition of Singapore's largest New Year countdown event, organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the Esplanade, expects to draw a crowd of more than 300,000.

For the third year running, there will be a display projected on the facade of The Fullerton Hotel. The five-minute-long show can be viewed from Dec 26 to 31, on the hour from 8pm to 11pm.

On New Year's Eve, each facade show will be followed by a one-minute light, laser and fire display in the centre of the bay which will be punctuated with fireworks.

Security measures

Police officers, auxiliary police officers and security officers will help with crowd control during the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2017. The police urge the public to remain vigilant and adopt the following measures: • Look after your belongings at all times. • Be cautious of strangers when approached by them; women are advised to be vigilant against opportunists. • Stay close to friends or move in groups. • Avoid unruly crowds. • Report suspicious people and activities to the police by calling 999 or the Internal Security Department by calling 1800-2626-473. If it is not safe to talk, send an SMS to 71999. • Download the SGSecure app to inform the authorities. • Be aware that bags and personal items may be subjected to checks.

Buildings around the bay will display a synchronised showcase of blue, orange and yellow lights at the 15-minute and 30-minute marks, from 8.15pm to 11.30pm, to simulate the colours of dawn.

The countdown will start after the last facade show at The Fullerton Hotel at 11.54pm, and culminate in Marina Bay Singapore's iconic eight-minute fireworks display, integrated for the first time with light, laser and flames.

The display is choreographed to an arrangement of the song Glaciers by local instrumental rock band In Each Hand A Cutlass.

Mr Joseph Tan, the Esplanade's head of programme management (music and planning), said the countdown will represent new beginnings. "The fireworks choreography and projection mapping design reflect this spirit of 'a new dawn', our chosen artistic theme," he said.

There will be something for everyone that day. Music lovers can look forward to the ticketed Rock On! 2017 concert at The Float @ Marina Bay, headlined by award-winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys.

People can enjoy free music performances at the Celebrate December and Music@Empress events, take part in a free yoga and fitness workout or shop at the Countdown Market, which will have more than 80 craftsmen and street food stalls.

Families can also have picnics and watch free outdoor movie screenings at Esplanade Park and Empress Lawn.

Gardens by the Bay will extend the lighting hours of its conservatories, Supertrees and festive Luminarie light sculptures till 1am on New Year's Day.

The National Gallery and Asian Civilisations Museum as well as the Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall will be open till midnight.

The National Gallery is also running a series of performances, family-friendly activities and guided tours on New Year's Eve.

• For more information, visit marinabaycountdown.sg

