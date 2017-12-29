Lights, camera, action at Gardens by the Bay

Warehouse assistant William Shawn, 41, taking a shot of his wife Maha, 47; son Jordan, 13; and daughter Levisha, nine, at Ignight @ Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay yesterday as they soaked in the lights and atmosphere.

Another son, Ryan, 15, is not in the picture. They were among 13 beneficiaries of the Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and 27 family members who attended a special preview of the three-night interactive art showcase.

Suntory Beverage and Food Asia organised the event. Ignight @ Cloud Forest will run daily from 6pm to 10pm until Sunday.