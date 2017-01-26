Lighting up the CNY festive spirit

SINGAPORE - We now look forward to seeing a giant lantern of the zodiac animal of the year in Chinatown every year. Towering dragons, mischievous monkeys and gambolling goats have stood at the junction of Eu Tong Sen Street and Upper Cross Street in years past.

This year, a colourful 13m-tall rooster seems to crow with delight, while a flock of bright little chicks and hen line Eu Tong Sen Street to chirp in the Year of the Fire Rooster. Some 5,500 handcrafted lanterns, the largest number ever, illustrate the life of the chicken from chick to rooster.

The light-up was started by the Singapore Tourism Board in 1985, when the festive street bazaar was also brought back.

This three-decade old tradition is now one of the highlights of the Chinese New Year festivities in Singapore, which also include cultural performances, an international lion dance competition and the Chingay parade on Feb 12.