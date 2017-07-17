Lighter funpack for NDP 2017 with more 'compact' goodies

SINGAPORE - "Compact" is the word for this year's National Day Parade (NDP) funpack.

The Singapore flag that comes with the pack doubles as a flashing LED light, while a paper banner serves as a handy fan as well as a clapper.

In fact, this year's funpack, which weighs 1.5kg, is one of the lightest bags in the parade's history. Funpacks from past parades typically weigh no more than 2kg.

This was done to reduce the weight of the bags and make it easier for smartphone-toting parade goers to take photos during the parade, without having to juggle too many items.

Said deputy chairman of the NDP logistics and finance committee Ang Kian Hoe, 37: "In previous years, we realised there were a lot of interactive items. Now, for example, spectators can carry an LED flag in one hand and a camera phone in the other. This will make for a more convenient and immersive NDP experience."

The water-resistant funpacks, which come in red and white, are made from polyester satin. The final designs were whittled down from a total of 60 submitted by Lasalle College of the Arts students.

Each bag also features a commemorative NS50 keychain to mark 50 years of national service, a luggage tag, visor, poncho and a detachable pouch that spectators can swop with one another.

Then there are the usual crowd favourites such as discount coupons and temporary tattoos.

A total of 150,000 bags, to be collected at distribution points, were packed for six shows between mid-June and August.

Lasalle College of the Arts graduate Riche Tay, 22, who spent about a month designing the bag with coursemate Denise Richter, 23, said: "We wanted to make the bags trendy... and more compact and user-friendly."

Noting that a compact funpack makes sense at NDP venues that can get crowded, Mr Tay said the bags were designed with a roll-up top so that parade goers can use the bags to store more items.

Said Ms Richter: "We wanted to create a bag that people would still use... after National Day."