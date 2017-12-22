Light shows punctuated by fireworks on New Year's Eve

Revellers in the Marina Bay and Civic District areas are in for a visual treat on New Year's Eve.

They can watch fireworks displays, each lasting one minute, every hour starting from 8.05pm.

This will culminate in a full six-minute display at midnight during the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2018. There will also be light projections on more landmarks this year. The fireworks display will be arranged for the first time in a special "linear" pattern.

About 350,000 people are expected to turn up for the 13th edition of Singapore's largest New Year countdown event, organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA). Organisers will work closely with the police and other authorities to ensure security and safety, said Mr Jason Chen, URA's place management director.

For the fourth year running, the countdown will feature projections on The Fullerton Hotel's facade.

The five-minute facade shows, telling the light-hearted story of the Fullerton Postmaster Bears, are on daily from Tuesday next week to New Year's Eve. They start at 8pm and will be shown every half hour. In between shows, New Year wishes from the public will be projected onto the facade.

Police officers, auxiliary police officers and security officers will help with crowd control during the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2018, when about 350,000 revellers are expected. Officers from the Special Operations Command, Protective Security Command, Public Transport Security Command and Emergency Response Teams will also be deployed. The police are advising members of the public to remain vigilant and take the following measures: •Look after your belongings at all times. •Be cautious when strangers approach you. Women are advised to be vigilant against opportunists. •Stay close to friends or move in groups. •Avoid unruly crowds. Countdown revellers are reminded that their bags and personal items may be subjected to checks. Flying of any unmanned aircraft, including drones, in the vicinity of the New Year Countdown events is strongly discouraged. Members of the public are advised to report any suspicious people and activities to the police by calling 999 or to the Internal Security Department on 1800-2626-473. They can also send an SMS to 71999. They also have the option of downloading the SGSecure app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store to provide information to the authorities. Toh Wen Li

For the first time, patterns of light will also be projected on the Merlion and ArtScience Museum. These will start on Friday next week and be in sync with The Fullerton Hotel's light show.

On New Year's Eve, each light show will be punctuated by a minute-long fireworks display. There will be a final facade show just before midnight.

Buildings around the bay will display a synchronised showcase of purple, blue and white lights twice every hour from 8pm to midnight.

Revellers can also look forward to a wide range of events and activities, at four "experiential activity hubs" across Marina Bay and the Civic District on Dec 31.

Highlights include the Prudential Marina Bay Carnival, a digital walking trail called the MBSC Charity Trail, and the Market of Artists and Designers. At The Float @ Marina Bay, the public can enjoy the fireworks while having a picnic, or get food from an outdoor marketplace.

This is the second year the celebration is including the Civic District, which will become a car-free zone to make space for the fun. St Andrew's Road, Connaught Drive and part of Fullerton Road will be closed to traffic from 4pm on New Year's Eve until 5am the next day.

Said URA's chief executive Lim Eng Hwee: "Together with our community of partners, we hope the multi-sensory experience this year will continue to fill everyone's hearts with joy and hope for the new year."

•For more information, go to www.marinabaycountdown.sg

