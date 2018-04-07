Let the fur fly! Groomers show off skills at PetExpo

Pet shop assistant Chia Han Ru (in red), 24, trimming the fur of Charcoal the pomeranian during the 15th Singapore Kennel Club (SKC) Grooming Examination at PetExpo yesterday.

Thirty-eight pet lovers took the exam, which is held about twice a year, while seven participated in the 2nd Asia Pacific Grooming Competition.

Singapore's largest annual pet fair PetExpo is back for its fifth edition, which started yesterday and runs till tomorrow at Singapore Expo Hall 7.

This year, it is collaborating with celebrities Paul Foster and Vanessa Vanderstraaten, as well as pet store Good Dog People to create art and dog fashion with proceeds going towards animal welfare groups.

At PetExpo, visitors can also check out products and services from local pet-preneurs.