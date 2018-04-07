Let the fur fly! Groomers show off skills at PetExpo

Pet shop assistant Chia Han Ru (in red), 24, trimming the fur of Charcoal the pomeranian during the 15th Singapore Kennel Club (SKC) Grooming Examination at PetExpo yesterday. Thirty-eight pet lovers took the exam, which is held about twice a year,
Pet shop assistant Chia Han Ru (in red), 24, trimming the fur of Charcoal the pomeranian during the 15th Singapore Kennel Club (SKC) Grooming Examination at PetExpo yesterday.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Published
55 min ago

Pet shop assistant Chia Han Ru (in red), 24, trimming the fur of Charcoal the pomeranian during the 15th Singapore Kennel Club (SKC) Grooming Examination at PetExpo yesterday.

Thirty-eight pet lovers took the exam, which is held about twice a year, while seven participated in the 2nd Asia Pacific Grooming Competition.

Singapore's largest annual pet fair PetExpo is back for its fifth edition, which started yesterday and runs till tomorrow at Singapore Expo Hall 7.

This year, it is collaborating with celebrities Paul Foster and Vanessa Vanderstraaten, as well as pet store Good Dog People to create art and dog fashion with proceeds going towards animal welfare groups.

At PetExpo, visitors can also check out products and services from local pet-preneurs.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 07, 2018, with the headline 'Let the fur fly! Groomers show off skills at PetExpo'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Fall in love all over again with IWC Schaffhausen's classic timepieces
Hiroshima: An authentic blend of history, nature, culture and food
Save better and smarter online