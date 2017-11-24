Lessons from less 'sexy' past

An ongoing heritage research project called Theatres Of History And Memory: Industrial Heritage Of 20th Century Singapore zooms in on an area seen as less "sexy" compared with more mainstream topics such as buildings and architectural icons.

The team behind the project, led by historian Loh Kah Seng, aims to plug a gap in Singapore's history from the 1900s to 1980s by examining the country's industrial heritage.

It is a topic that is no less important.

For one thing, the research sheds light on the everyday working lives of Singaporeans who have raised their families on jobs in garment and electronic factories, among other industries.

One of the project's key values is its acknowledgement of the individual's contribution to the Republic. Research in this area will help supplement official data and annual reports from government agencies, and allow for different narratives to emerge.

Work on the project started in April, covering the light industries connected to the entrepot trade, various light and heavy industries in the Jurong Industrial Estate and the construction industry.

The project is supported by the National Heritage Board (NHB) under its heritage research grant scheme, and administered by Nanyang Technological University's Economic Growth Centre. NHB said such grant projects complement its nationwide surveys on Singapore's heritage by adding depth to specific areas of heritage.

The project also brings up discussion on the impact of the invisible hands and policymakers involved in shaping the careers and lives of the population.

There are also some lessons from the past for today's post-industrial economy, such as how a company can stay competitive against foreign competition in the face of intense and rapid technological advancement and competition.

The team is inviting Singaporeans to contribute their stories, artefacts and tools to the project.