Legal eagle who leads judiciary's tech drive

Justice Lee Seiu Kin

Judge of the Supreme Court

The Meritorious Service Medal

For his contributions to the legal sector, Supreme Court judge Lee Seiu Kin was recognised with one of the seven Meritorious Service medals handed out this year.

The 63-year-old started out as State Counsel at the Attorney- General's Chambers (AGC) in 1987, after attaining a Masters of Laws from the University of Cambridge. He had read law at the National University of Singapore.

At AGC, he rose through the ranks and was Senior State Counsel from 1994 to 1997.

In 1989, he oversaw the computerisation of the AGC as director of the computer information systems department. He later took on the role of project director of LawNet, an information portal for the legal community. He became Second Solicitor-General in 2002.

He was appointed Judicial Commissioner in 1997, then was appointed a judge in 2006.

Justice Lee currently chairs the One Judiciary (IT) Steering Committee, which charts the implementation of technology in the courts. He also heads the Singapore Academy of Law's (SAL's) Legal Technology Cluster.

Justice Lee told The Straits Times that he was "deeply humbled and honoured" to receive the award. He also paid tribute to his colleagues in the judiciary, Legal Service Commission and the SAL.

He said that his efforts to infuse technology in the work processes in the Government and judiciary had received unstinting support from the Attorney-General and Chief Justice, past and present.

"I have also been blessed with dedicated and talented colleagues who have helped to translate our visions into reality in those areas," he said.

Ng Huiwen