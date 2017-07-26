Legal action started against councillors in WP-run AHTC

Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) has begun legal action against several of its town councillors, including Workers' Party (WP) MPs Low Thia Khiang, Sylvia Lim and Pritam Singh.

Ms Lim said the three MPs were served last night with a statement of claim against them by AHTC.

The case is related to the work of an independent panel appointed to help recover improper past payments. Case details show that AHTC is claiming $622,593.78 in liquidated claims and $4,167,501.71 in unliquidated claims.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS