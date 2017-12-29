Learning the interactive way

Recommending independent board members for non-profit organisations (NPOs) is an important responsibility that rests on Mr Janssen Ong’s shoulders.

The deputy director (People Search) of the Centre for Non-Profit Leadership, the consultancy arm of the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre, which nurtures and trains leaders for NPOs such as charities and Institutions of a Public Character (IPCs) across various industries, has to ensure that he has the right skills and knowledge to seek and propose candidates of calibre.

He has been attending the ACE Capstone Leadership Programme for leaders in the non-profit sector from July. It will conclude in May. The programme is offered by the Social Service Institute (SSI), part of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS).

Says Mr Ong: “Training is important as it enables one to strengthen his existing skills or gain new skills that will allow him to perform better.”

He appreciates the flexibility of the course, offered under SSI’s Education Innovation initiative. It provides online course materials and enables him to learn at his own time and pace. This way, learning and training have become greener and cost-effective too.

The Education Innovation Project was made possible by the Care & Share Movement launched in 2013 to celebrate Singapore’s Golden Jubilee. Under the movement, eligible donations raised by Community Chest and 240 participating social service organisations between December 1, 2013, and March 31, 2016, were matched dollar-for-dollar by the Government.

The matched amounts go towards building the capabilities and capacities of the social service sector to meet rising needs in the future.

Dr Victor Goh, director of SSI, says that due to the greater demand for manpower in the social service sector, there is a need to train a large pool of professionals and non-professionals who may not have time to attend classes in a formal classroom setting.

”By making learning accessible, more sector professionals will be able to learn independently and become more competent when interacting with service users,” he says.

Study at your own pace and place

With access to course materials at home, SSI learners have the advantage of perusing them before attending classroom sessions to understand them better or raise queries. Being well-prepared can enable better interaction among fellow trainees and with the trainer.

Ms Siti Wardah Shaikh Abdullah, 25, a social development officer (SDO) at Masjid Kampung Siglap who attended the SSI course, Understanding The Social Service Sector, in June, finds it helpful to access the course materials on her laptop or mobile phone before her class starts. She can better understand what is taught in class and is able to raise more insightful questions.

She says: “I believe that personal development and training are important as they enhance my knowledge, skills and competency. Training gives me wider perspective on the challenges and problems faced by the people I serve too.”

Interactive learning using smart digital technologies



SSI trainer Eunice Lin says that using smart technologies in her classes helps participants be more engaged. PHOTO: NCSS



SSI’s Education Innovation also includes the use of new smart digital technologies.

For SSI trainer Eunice Lin, who conducted the course The Starting Point: An On-boarding Programme For Social Workers, using technological tools has elicited more participation from students.

For instance, an interactive projector that uses digital ink captures writing in real-time and projects it on to a screen for viewing.

Ms Lin finds that this tool facilitates multisensory learning and offers convenience, as it is easier to make changes to the content and save it electronically, compared to using traditional flip charts.

“I have seen my learners better engaged as they saw how their learning can be built upon by others in the class. Not only was it fun, but it also got them to be more creative and broke the monotony of a usual presentation format,” she says.

Other examples include an auto-tracking camera that follows the trainer’s motion and records lectures, which can then be shared for future reference, as well as Collaborative Chairs — four individual chairs that can be merged to form a table — designed to facilitate movement and interaction in a classroom.

