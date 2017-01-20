Leadership transition process making progress: PM Lee Hsien Loong

SINGAPORE - The search for Singapore's fourth prime minister is progressing and the public can make their own assessments of the contenders for the top job, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a dialogue series at The Arts House, organised by the EDB Society and The Straits Times on Friday (Jan 20).

The team of next-generation leaders has been put in place and reinforced over the 2011 and 2015 general elections, said Mr Lee in response to a question on how political succession in Singapore was going.

He added ministers have been given portfolios and responsibilities, where they can demonstrate mastery and gain confidence in what they do.

Mr Lee also joked that he would not do what the founding prime minister used to do: "give report cards publicly" for the next generation of leaders.