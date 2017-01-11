Laughing in the rain

ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG
Published
1 hour ago
goyshiyi@sph.com.sg

A flipped umbrella was more of a hindrance than a help, but confusion gave way to a good laugh for eight-year-old Vishal and his grandmother J. Jayalakshmi, 68.

They were about to cross a road in Toa Payoh Central yesterday during an afternoon downpour, on a hopeful mission to the swimming pool for a lesson.

The National Environment Agency had warned yesterday that moderate to heavy thundery showers were expected over many areas of Singapore in the afternoon.

Yesterday's rain brought some relief, coming after a few days of dry and hot weather.

The highest temperature recorded on Monday was 35.1 deg C.

Meanwhile, have a brolly ready as thundery showers are expected over many areas this afternoon.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 11, 2017, with the headline 'Laughing in the rain'.
Topics: 

