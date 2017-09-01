Latest gadgets, data plans at Comex

IT and consumer technology exhibition Comex is back this year with new gadgets and unlimited mobile data plans.

Technophiles can try out new products such as Samsung's latest smartphone, the Galaxy Note8, and a curved ultrawide gaming monitor at the show, which started yesterday.

Organised by Exhibits Inc, a Singapore Press Holdings subsidiary, the four-day event at Suntec convention centre (levels 3, 4 and 6) will end on Sunday.

Pre-orders for the new Samsung Note8 smartphone - the much awaited successor to the Note7, which was recalled - are available at its booths, with demonstration sets for those interested to try.

The South Korean company is also showcasing a new ultrawide Qled gaming monitor that costs $2,299.

Customers can also sign up for new unlimited data plans by M1 and StarHub, both of which have booths at the show.

There is also a DIY Lab, where customers can build their own PCs - a first at Comex.

Products such as used laptops, smartphones, and tablets can be traded in for cash vouchers at counters on level 6.

Mr Million Liong , 57, a self-employed supplier, said he enjoyed the show because of the variety of products on offer. He has been at the Comex for the past 10 years.

More information about the show can be found at www.comexshow.com.sg or www.facebook.com/ComexITShow.