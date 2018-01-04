Late night burial for Singaporean family killed in Port Dickson crash

SINGAPORE - The bodies of the family of four who died when a runaway tipper truck crushed the car they were driving in the Malaysian town of Port Dickson on Wednesday (Jan 3) returned to Singapore for a late night burial on Thursday.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Muslim cemetery in Choa Chu Kang at 9.55pm on Thursday, when the convoy of three minivans from Malaysia entered the cemetery.

Sobs were heard as caskets carrying the remains of Mr Rosli Samad, 54, his wife Maimunah Sapari, 51, and two daughters Nur Amalina Rosli, 21, and Dayana Sarah Rosli, 18, were carried into the Masjid Pusara Aman mosque for prayers.

After prayers, they were buried side by side at the cemetery – together in death as they had been in life. The funerals went on past midnight.

They are survived by Mr Rosli and Madam Maimunah's two sons Muhammad Asyraf, 27, and Muhammad Hamka, 24, who did not go on the family trip.

"They were a very good, very close family... I've known Maimunah since we were kids, she was always happy-go-lucky," said a cousin of Madam Maimunah who would give his name only as Mr Ramlan.

The family was tight-knit, Madam Maimunah's brother Sarifudin Sapari, 52, told The Straits Times.

Ms Dayana was studying nursing at the Institute of Technical Education, while Ms Nur Amalina was about to begin studies in a private university, said Mr Sarifudin, who is deputy head of the National Environment Agency's north-west regional office.

"Both daughters were very filial and well liked by family members and peers," he added.

Ms Suhaila Jainudin, 20, a former classmate of Ms Nur Amalina's at Teck Whye Secondary, said: "Amalina was always adorable and funny in class... kind of a class clown."

Mr Azman Mohamed, a long-time friend and customer of Mr Rosli's, said he was shocked to hear of the tragedy.



The family of four was killed in a five-vehicle accident in Port Dickson on Jan 3. (From left) Ms Nur Amalina Rosli, 21, Mr Rosli Samad, 54, Madam Maimunah Sapari, 51 and Ms Dayana Sarah Rosli, 18. PHOTO: AZMAN MOHAMED



He visited Mr Rosli's motorcycle dealership, R S Bikes Centre, at 6pm on Wednesday to lubricate his bike chain, but found it closed.

After being unable to contact Mr Rosli, he called Mr Hamka, who assists in the business, and learnt about the accident.

"I heard people crying when he (Mr Hamka) answered the phone. I saw the news about it but I didn't know it was Rosli," said Mr Azman.

Mr Azman, a part-time security guard, said that he met Mr Rosli in 1992, when the latter was working at a workshop in Bukit Merah.

Mr Rosli, a skilled mechanic, later started his own dealership in Eunos, before moving to Kaki Bukit about eight years ago. Mr Rosli's initials form the name of the dealership, said Mr Azman, 55.

"He was friendly, always with a smile, and very knowledgeable - the moment you went into his workshop, he could spot what the problem with the bike was," he said.

"He was also very honest. If the brake pad was still in good condition, he would say 'don't change'. He would fix what needed to be fixed."

Mr Benjamin Oh, 35, another of Mr Rosli's clients, said that Mr Rosli was "warm and friendly... and had a strong following among the Harley and cruiser bike enthusiasts as he was one of the best mechanics for such bikes."