Last residents of once bustling Dakota Crescent

SINGAPORE - The once bustling neighbourhood of Dakota Crescent is now a ghost town.

Abandoned items such as furniture, clothes and crockery were left below the blocks.

Most of the flats are empty.

Residents were asked to vacate by Dec 31 last year (2016) to make way for new developments in Mountbatten, but not all have moved out.

"Only three people are staying on this level," said retiree Vincent Chan, 70, who has been living in Dakota Crescent for almost 60 years.

"Actually I wanted to move out before Christmas but they don't have the key, so what can you do," he added.

He is among a handful of people who are still waiting to collect the keys to their new homes in nearby Cassia Crescent.

About 10 per cent of the 400 affected households have not yet received their keys.

The Housing Development Board said it is working closely with the grassroots leaders and social workers to render further assistance to tenants who need more help in moving out.

"I'm getting my keys on Jan 13, most probably I'll move in after renovation. But this time around Chinese New Year, nobody will do renovation. I think they will allow me only one month from the 13th to move, so I'll have to move in first," said Mr Chan, who lives in the flat with his wife, Madam Vipaporn Chamdeumthanaporn, 63, and their son.