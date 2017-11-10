Last missing body in dredger collision that killed 5 found

SINGAPORE - A body has been found and identified as the last missing crew member of a dredger that collided with a tanker in Singapore waters in September, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Friday (Nov 10).

MPA added that it has concluded search and recovery operations.

Divers found the body inside the accommodation structure of the dredger JBB De Rong 19 during salvage operations on Sunday (Nov 5).

The retrieval of the body means all 12 crew members are accounted for, with seven rescued and five bodies recovered.

The collision between the Dominican-registered dredger and Indonesian-registered tanker Kartika Segara took place at 12.40am on Sept 13, about 1.7 nautical miles south-west of Sisters' Islands, in the westbound lane in the Singapore Strait.

The bodies of two crew members were recovered by divers on the day of the accident.

The third body was found south of Raffles Lighthouse in Singapore waters on Sept 16, and the second was found 1.9 nautical miles north-west of Tanjung Sengkuang in Indonesian waters, off Batam, a day later.

The 26 Indonesian crew members on board the tanker were uninjured.