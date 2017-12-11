Thunder rumbled across the overcast sky as a group of people sat around a table in a funeral parlour in Sin Ming Drive for a wake.

They were the only visitors that Saturday, apart from Mr Tay Cheng Tian's sister and her husband.

The odd-job labourer had died that morning, Nov 4, aged 53.

The entries in the bai jin (funeral contributions) book bore five names: three volunteers, one hospice staff member and a journalist.

His brother-in-law spoke of his transformation in the last months of his life. "He used to be stubborn, quiet and had a temper. But in the two months at the hospice, he became much happier and chattier," he said in Mandarin.

The volunteers shared memories.

No One Dies Alone (Noda) volunteer and coordinator Jaki Fisher showed Mr Tay's sister photos of a recent cable car trip. The last time Mr Tay had been in one, he was in Primary 6 and the cable car stations had just started operating.

She also had pictures of the disco party that volunteers had organised for his birthday in October, where everyone got in a line and danced, including Mr Tay.

Tears came to volunteer Shirley Yap's eyes as she recounted how he had opened his to look at her while she held his hand during the previous day's vigil.

Ms Fisher then reminded the others that a ritual of remembrance could help them find closure. For instance, she had taken a walk with her husband earlier that afternoon in memory of Mr Tay. As he had liked to gamble, she brought along a dice and asked the departed Mr Tay to guide their walk, rolling the dice at every street intersection.

An odd number meant they turned left and an even one, right. The number shown would be the number of streets they would walk.

She thought of him with each step. They started where they lived in Bedok North, walked through Opera Estate and strangely, were led back home.

More volunteers gathered two days later for Mr Tay's cremation in Mandai. On the afternoon of Nov 6, 15 people including volunteers, hospice staff, family members and an old friend filed into a hall for a simple memorial service. His estranged younger brother came too.

Some shed silent tears. Mourners hugged and comforted each other.

Ms Fisher suggested a "closure meeting" in memory of Mr Tay. So they met at a cafe in a park in Yishun and ordered a tower of Singha beer, his favourite beverage.

After a round of yam seng, with half a glass of beer in the middle of the table for Mr Tay, Ms Fisher asked the volunteers to close their eyes and think of the people they had journeyed with in the past month who had since died.

As the sharing went on, the volunteers talked about how it pained them to see Mr Tay restless and struggling in the days before he died.

It was clear that he had endeared himself to the volunteers and left a mark on their lives.

Volunteer Lydia Tan said she was in so much inner turmoil witnessing his suffering that she went home after her vigil on his last Friday to pray, asking God why he had to suffer so much.

She could not sleep that night and awoke with a heavy heart at 8am to write him a note. As she finished writing, the screen on her phone lit up with a message informing the volunteer group that Mr Tay had died.

"I couldn't believe that he was connecting with me in that way," said Ms Tan.

As the sun set that evening, Ms Fisher urged the volunteers to take a break and care for themselves. "This work is important for the world, but we need to take care of ourselves to keep doing it," she said.

"It's a weird thing we are doing - give them all the love and they go. But they also become part of us and that is a measure of their legacy."

In a confluence of lives, 20 dying residents at Assisi Hospice - including Mr Tay - received the love of strangers before they left the world this year, their presence a simple but profound gift.