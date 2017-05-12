Large tree branch falls on car at Cairnhill Road; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A large tree branch fell from a yellow flame tree and hit a car along Cairnhill Road at around 12.25pm on Friday (May 12), causing traffic congestion in the area.

There were no reported injuries.

Photos sent in by Straits Times readers showed the branch on top of a Mercedes-Benz. There was a hole on its roof, which appeared to be badly dented.

Workers were seen clearing the debris along the site, which is near Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

ST understands that the branch was cleared by NParks at around 2pm.

It was unclear how the tree branch fell, although the National Environment Agency warned of light and moderate train in the early afternoon.

A branch fell on a vehicle @STcom pic.twitter.com/LUpNgFUSWB — Indy Rasheed (@indyrasheed) May 12, 2017

An eyewitness told citizen journalism website Stomp that he had to take a U-turn to Orchard Road as the tree branch was blocking traffic from both sides.

A spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it dispatched a Red Rhino and an ambulance, but its assistance was not required.

On Thursday (May 11) morning, a tree fell and crashed through the wall and metal fencing at Grove Drive off Holland Road.