Lane in Somerset Road closed due to water pipe leak

A water pipe leak led to Somerset Road being partially closed yesterday morning.

National water agency PUB said it received a report about the leak at about 12.40am. It sent service crew and contractors to the location at 111 Somerset Road, in front of an open Urban Redevelopment Authority carpark.

In a Facebook post at 6.41am, PUB said three out of four lanes were closed for repairs. Another post at 7.59am said the leak had been isolated, and only one of the lanes remained shut.

Temporary supply connections to nearby buildings were set up to ensure that water supply to them was not affected, said PUB.

Repairs are expected to be completed and the remaining lane opened by early morning today.

Police officers were seen directing traffic along the road at about 2am on Tuesday. Parts of the road seemed to have sunk and water was streaming along one side.

Mr Terance Domnic, 56, a security supervisor at The Red Box nearby, told The Straits Times at about 10am yesterday that water supply to the building was cut from about 4am.

"We don't have water supply at the moment," he said. "The PUB cut off the supply to fix the pipe. For now, Red box staff have to go to *Scape to use the toilet."

He said that the PUB was linking pipes in the building to a fire hydrant so water could be supplied while repairs were being done. The carpark outside The Red Box was flooded, but the water had subsided when he got there at 4am.

The water supply to the first two floors of Pan Pacific Serviced Suites along Somerset Road was also cut in the 16-floor property, said a maintenance staff.

Commodities trader Rodney Fong, 31, who works in TripleOne Somerset, said he has not encountered such an incident along Somerset Road.

"It's a good thing that despite the road closure, traffic wasn't much affected," he said.

PUB is investigating the cause of the leak.

Members of the public can report pipe leaks to PUB's 24-hour call centre on 1800-2255-782.